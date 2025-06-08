Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Neymar Jr tests positive for COVID-19, confirms Santos

Reuters |
Jun 08, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Neymar Jr began showing symptoms on Thursday and was immediately removed from team activities.

Brazil forward Neymar has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, his club Santos said in a statement as quoted by Brazilian media.

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19.(REUTERS)

The 33-year-old began showing symptoms on Thursday and was immediately removed from team activities. Medical tests later confirmed the viral infection, the Brazil Serie A side said on Saturday.

The club did not disclose how long Neymar will be out of action and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Neymar is already ruled out of Thursday's league match at Fortaleza through suspension.

The Fortaleza match will be Santos' last outing before the Brazilian league pauses for the June 14-July 13 Club World Cup in the United States.

The former Barcelona forward's future at Santos remains undecided, with his contract set to expire on June 30. Limited by injury, he has made 12 appearances for Santos across all competitions this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

