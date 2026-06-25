Neymar makes first appearance in almost three years as a second-half sub in Brazil's 3-0 win against Scotland

Neymar has finally played in this World Cup. The Brazil superstar checked in during the 76th minute against Scotland on Wednesday, with the team leading 3-0 and well on its way to clinching a spot in the knockout stage that starts next week. Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the World Cup Group C soccer match against Scotland in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It wasn't a surprise: Brazil said earlier this week that he would be available, clearing the way for the forward to make his debut after missing the first two matches.

He did not start, and it seemed like that was the plan Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had all along when he raised the possibility earlier this week that Neymar could play as a substitute.

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And when Neymar got off the bench to start doing some warmup sprints and stretches along the sideline during the second half, fans in that area absolutely roared. The cheers got louder when he checked in, as well as when he made his first touch.

There were nice signs! Neymar was one of the final players to get off Brazil’s bus Wednesday, flashing a thumbs-up, giving a wave and slapping hands with a few well-wishers as he made his way inside Hard Rock Stadium and toward the locker room.

“He is available. He trained very well this week,” Ancelotti said Tuesday, without confirming that Neymar would take the field against Scotland. “He is fit and able, ready to play. We are very happy that he is back. He is a high-quality player.”

Neymar had been dealing with a right calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month. He went through a training session with Brazil on Sunday.

Neymar is Brazil’s career scoring leader with 79 goals in 129 international appearances entering Wednesday. The 34-year-old appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.

His role — and whether he deserves to be on this team at all — has been a major talking point among Brazil's passionate fans for some time. Neymar has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier, and has four goals in eight matches for Brazilian club Santos this season.

Anyway, Vinícius Júnior scored two goals, Matheus Cunha also scored and five-time World Cup champion Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 on Wednesday, advancing to the knockout stage as the Group C winner.