Portugal's most important World Cup figure may not be Cristiano Ronaldo — it's the coach scripting goals before kick-off

Football loves its goalscorers. On a good day, it makes room for the manager. Rarely, though, does the spotlight stretch deep into the coaching staff. Yet in Houston, the most compelling story from Portugal's 5-0 demolition of World Cup debutants Uzbekistan was not Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking "I'm back" moment. It unfolded on the touchline, when Roberto Martinez turned away from the pitch before the ball had even settled in the net and headed straight towards assistant coach Austin MacPhee to celebrate. Portugal's Nuno Mendes scores their second goal from a free kick (REUTERS)

MacPhee, 46, is from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, and his journey to a World Cup touchline has been anything but conventional. He played college football in the United States, had spells in Romania and Japan, and later worked his way through coaching roles at Cowdenbeath, St Mirren and Hearts before earning broader recognition. He spent five years at Aston Villa under Unai Emery before joining Portugal's coaching staff in February 2025.

Since then, he has turned set-pieces into the most meticulously rehearsed part of Portugal's game. Villa scored 18 goals from set-pieces in 2025 across all competitions, nearly a third of their total output. That figure convinced Portugal they needed MacPhee at the World Cup.

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The MacPhee effect Against Uzbekistan, two of Portugal's five goals carried unmistakable MacPhee fingerprints.

The first came from a free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 16th minute. It was the kind of position from which Ronaldo has built a career scoring spectacular goals. The stage was perfectly set. Ronaldo had already ended a week of criticism with his opening goal and now stood over the ball with Nuno Mendes to his left and Bruno Fernandes to his right.

The crowd rose to its feet. Phones were out. Cameras zoomed in. Ronaldo went through his familiar routine — a few steps back, legs apart, deep breaths, eyes fixed on the wall.

When the whistle blew, he took the first step forward. Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov instinctively drifted to his left, expecting a trademark Ronaldo strike. Instead, Mendes stepped up and hammered the ball into the space Nematov had vacated.