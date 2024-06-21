Own-goals lead the way in the scoring chart after bizarre start to UEFA Euro 2024

There’s just no stopping the top scorer at the European Championship. Own-goals lead the way in the scoring chart, with the fifth one of the tournament coming Thursday through Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in his team’s 1-0 loss to Spain. Italy's Riccardo Calafiori scores an own goal.(AP)

The other unfortunate players to score in their own net were Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger, Austria’s Maximilian Wöber, the Czech Republic’s Robin Hranáč and Albania’s Klaus Gjasula. These five have come from just 18 games so far. There were a tournament-record 11 own-goals at the last edition three years ago.

In an unusual start to Euro 2024, only one player has two goals — Germany forward Jamal Musiala — and 40 players have scored one goal.

Gjasula has scored for and against his country. There’s also this unlikely stat: None of the 47 goals have been penalties.