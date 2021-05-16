Home / Sports / Football / Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, front, and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball.(AP)
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, front, and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball.(AP)
football

Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze's effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.

Villa forward Anwar El-Ghazi had made it 2-1 to the visitors in the first half after skipper John McGinn's side-footed opener was cancelled out by Christian Benteke's header.

The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Birmingham-based side won the top-flight title.

Roy Hodgson's Palace sit 13th with 44 points, two places behind Villa who have 49. Palace host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crystal palace
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.