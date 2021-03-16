Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves
Liverpool stayed in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday but the match was marred by a serious-looking head injury to the home team's goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Play was held up for 10 minutes after Patricio collided with team mate Conor Coady in the 89th minute as they tried to close down Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who netted but the goal was disallowed for marginal offside.
Patricio was treated and carried off on a stretcher and his Portuguese compatriot Jota, who scored the winner against his former club on the stroke of halftime, had mixed emotions after the final whistle.
"Life is more important, we wish Rui Patricio a speedy recovery," Jota told Sky Sports.
"Against these kind of teams you have to take advantage when they are unbalanced and they were in that moment. It was good movement and a good goal.
"We need to improve a lot in this competition and hopefully this can be the start of a great run to the end of the season."
The result lifted Liverpool two places up to sixth on 46 points from 29 games, five adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and two behind fifth-placed West Ham who have a game in hand. Wolves stayed 13th on 35 points from 29 matches.
Nelson Semedo missed an early chance for the home side when Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker parried his close-range effort before Sadio Mane twice came close for the visitors, who looked toothless in the opening 30 minutes.
Jota struck in first-half stoppage time as he beat Patricio with a swerving low shot from inside the penalty area after a flowing move by Salah and Mane, who fed the scorer with a sublime pass.
Coady headed over the bar for Wolves from a good position in the 49th minute and Patricio tipped away a Salah shot from a tight angle at the other end before his horrific collision with Coady on the edge of the six-yard box.
Jota had no qualms about sinking his old club in Liverpool's bid to climb into the Champions League spots.
"It's a special game," he told the BBC.
"I worked here for over three years. I know almost everyone in that dressing room. I just wish the fans could be here to make it even more special.
"If we play the way we have here I think we have a chance of the top four."
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Espirito Santo, Klopp relieved after Patricio deemed 'OK'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi set to equal Barcelona's appearance record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona looks to move closer to leader Atlético
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Son's injury down to packed schedule, says Mourinho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Di Maria leaves PSG game after reports of home break-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The European connection in ISL dominance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG lose at home to Nantes and falls 3 points behind Lille
- Defending champion PSG's seventh defeat of the league season leaves it three points behind leader Lille with nine games left. It is level with third-place Lyon, which hosts PSG next Sunday and won in Paris earlier this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd and Leicester pull clear in top-four battle, Spurs lose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iheanacho hat-trick as Leicester crush Sheffield United
- Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City crushed bottom side Sheffield United 5-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rebound from Lamela 'Rabona' to beat Tottenham
- Martin Odegaard's deflected equaliser on the stroke of halftime and Alexandre Lacazette's 64th-minute penalty secured Arsenal's first win in six attempts against their bitter rivals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox