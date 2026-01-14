Pep Guardiola explodes in VAR rant after Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win: ‘Ask Howard Webb’

Manchester City clinched a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal, but the match was overshadowed by controversy. The controversy arose from a disallowed Antoine Semenyo goal in the second half. The new City signing opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, and it looked like he got a second 10 minutes later, when he glanced in Tijani Reijinders' cross past Nick Pope.

However, the former Bournemouth player then scored a second goal after a five-and-a-half-minute VAR check, which ruled that Erling Haaland had interfered with the play from an offside position.

Also Read: Al Ittihad still chasing Lionel Messi: Saudi club ready to offer lifetime deal following Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps The striker was fighting for a position with Newcastle Malick Thaiw, when he was judged to have obstructed the defender from stopping the goal. The referee watched the move several times on the VAR monitor before announcing his decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Guardiola was fuming the offside decision. he said, "Four officials and VAR were not able to take the decision, they had to go to the referee."

"I don't understand why in the Premier League game with [Fabian] Schar on Phil [Foden] why VAR didn't say anything. Then the penalty with [Jeremy] Doku and Thiaw.

"Today, the line was perfect. Millimetres. I don't understand but I'm pretty sure the official will call me tomorrow to explain why VAR didn't intervene at 0-0 here [St James' Park] in the Premier League.

"Look back at my press conference. I didn't say anything after that game. But here, VAR intervenes but not for two unbelievable penalties. We know how it works and that will make us stronger. I've said it many times to the team, it is always about that. It's in that situation how we react and how we compete.

"In the league game here, 60 minutes and 20 minutes, take a look. I said it today because we won. Tell me if I said anything after the game we lost. In 10 years here, I know what happens. The line was perfect today."

When asked to clarify what he actually meant, he said, "Ask them. Who is the boss of the referees? Ask him [Howard Webb]. It's the semi-finals. We play for a lot to reach the finals. It will make us stronger. Did you review the FA Cup final last season? When [Dean] Henderson touched the ball outside the box. Did I say anything?"

"The big clubs overcome these situations. It's part of the game, we have to do it better. We know it is going to happen so we have to do it better."

Meanwhile for City, substitute Rayan Cherki scored the second goal in added time.