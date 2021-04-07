IND USA
Home / Sports / Football / Pessina is eight player to contract Covid-19 after Italy duty
Matteo Pessina. (Getty Images)
football

Pessina is eight player to contract Covid-19 after Italy duty

  • Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the eighth Italy player to test positive for the coronavirus since returning from international duty.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the eighth Italy player to test positive for the coronavirus since returning from international duty.

Atalanta said Wednesday that Pessina had contracted the virus but was asymptomatic and already in isolation. The Italian soccer federation announced last week that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

A day later, Juventus announced that defender Leonardo Bonucci had tested positive after returning from World Cup qualifying matches. Italy players Federico Bernardeschi, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno have all since tested positive.

italian football federation
