PM Narendra Modi reacts after Lionel Messi-led Argentina outclass France on penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

With Argentina ending its title drought at the grandest stage on Sunday in Qatar, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Lionel Messi and Co. after the South American giants edged past defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi-inspired Argentina outclassed Kylian Mbappe-starrer France on penalties to secure its third FIFA World Cup title at Lusail Stadium.

Messi sealed his maiden World Cup title as Argentina outclassed France 4-2 on penalties after playing out a six-goal thriller in Qatar. Taking to Twitter after Argentina were crowned world champions, PM Modi shared a tweet to laud the Messi-led side. The Indian Prime Minister also gave Argentina President Alberto Fernández a special mention in his tweet.

“This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez,” PM Modi tweeted.

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

In a separate tweet, PM Modi also congratulated France for playing out a memorable final with Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022. “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron,” PM Modi added.

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina before winger Di Maria doubled the lead of the South American giants in an entertaining first half. However, France staged a late comeback in the second half as star striker Mbappe netted a stunning brace for the defending champions. Messi seemed to have decided the goal-fest final with his second goal in extra time before Mbappe made his presence felt by completing his hat-trick. Mbappe netted his third goal in the 118th minute to set up the penalty shootout. Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel converted the decisive penalty to secure a thrilling 4-2 win for the Messi-led side in Qatar.

