Police make arrest after Arsenal bench allegedly racially abused by Leeds United fan

Leeds United on Saturday confirmed that one arrest has been made after a person allegedly racially abused the Arsenal bench during the first half of Saturday's Premier League clash.

Just after the half-hour mark in the match, the Arsenal subs called over the fourth official to report the alleged racist abuse at the Ellan Road.

"Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today is underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation," Leeds United in a statement said.

"Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games," the statement added.

In the only Premier League match on Saturday, Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory against Leeds United.

Gabriel Martinelli scored his first Premier League brace and Bukayo Saka was also on target in a mesmerising opening 45 minutes, in which Gunners mustered 11 shots on target - the most in a single first half of Premier League football since 2003/04.

Leeds rallied briefly in the second half, scoring from the penalty spot. However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe latched on to Martin Odegaard's exquisite through-ball to finish and confirm Arsenal's third straight league victory six minutes from time.

