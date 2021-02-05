IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
football

Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears

Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Porto on Friday confirmed that Nanu has been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery after the fullback fell unconscious and suffered concussion in a sickening clash with Belenenses goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw.

Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.

He collided with Kritsyuk as they both attacked the ball and immediately players from both sides called for medical assistance. Kritsyuk escaped injury.

Play was stopped for almost 10 minutes as Nanu lay stricken on the ground, before regaining consciousness and being taken off the pitch in an ambulance.

Players on both sides were visibly upset by the injury, with Porto captain and former Real Madrid defender Pepe breaking down in tears.

"Nanu suffered a cerebral concussion and spinal cord injury, falling unconscious at the time," read a club statement on Thursday.

The player spent the night in a Lisbon hospital before being released on Friday.

"Nanu was discharged from hospital, reassessed at the CTFD PortoGaia and is now recovering," a club statement said.

"The 26-year-old is at home recovering from the violent collision with Kritsyuk in the final minutes of the clash between Belenenses SAD and FC Porto."

Kritsyuk himself released a statement on his Instagram page explaining the clash, after saying he had been the subject of abusive messages.

"I went to intercept the ball and Nanu, myself and the defender all went for it. I shouted that it was mine, and if the defender had left it then I would have punched the ball away," he said.

"I did not fly into Nanu with my hands, or fists, as it might seem on pictures from certain angles.

"We collided at the side and hit our heads. There was no malice in my actions. I was a little more fortunate."

Defending champions Porto sit three points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon, who have 42 points, having played a game more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
porto
app
Close
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
football

Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
football

Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:44 AM IST
  • The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
football

Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, second from right, celebrates after his goal with Matthias Ginter, left, Hannes Wolf, second left, and Gladbach's Nico Elvedi during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between SV Elversberg and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Ursapharm-Arena an der Kaiserlinde,(AP)
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, second from right, celebrates after his goal with Matthias Ginter, left, Hannes Wolf, second left, and Gladbach's Nico Elvedi during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between SV Elversberg and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Ursapharm-Arena an der Kaiserlinde,(AP)
football

Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The Brazil international Silva went off in the first half after stretching for the ball. He was replaced by Andreas Christensen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters(REUTERS)
General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters(REUTERS)
football

UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The overhaul is UEFA’s strategy to rebuff plans to launch a largely closed breakaway competition — which has been pushed by Barcelona and Real Madrid — and maintain qualification through domestic leagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:56 AM IST
After a dreadful run of two wins in eight games which cost club great Frank Lampard his job, Chelsea are suddenly oozing confidence across the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Germany bars Liverpool from coming for the Champions League game

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The German Interior Ministry said Thursday that an application by Leipzig for special permission for Liverpool to enter the country was refused by federal police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
football

Tuchel gets better of Mourinho as Chelsea beat Tottenham

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
German Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last week, has now seen his side take seven points from his three Premier League games in charge with no goals conceded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros (USD 26.7 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mikel Arteta(Getty Images)
File image of Mikel Arteta(Getty Images)
football

Arteta calls on social media firms to help stop online abuse of players

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been subjected to racist abuse online recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Edin Dzeko after missing a chance during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)
Roma's Edin Dzeko after missing a chance during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)
football

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 AM IST
"A club must abide by discipline, rules and a code of conduct that needs to be followed and respected," new Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 3, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and John Stones celebrate at the end of the match Pool via REUTERS/Gareth Copley(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 3, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and John Stones celebrate at the end of the match Pool via REUTERS/Gareth Copley(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
City have won 13 straight matches in all competitions and Pep Guardiola's side will head into Sunday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield in confident mood after another faultless display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(AP)
football

Klopp blames mental fatigue for Liverpool loss to Brighton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Klopp's champions failed to score for the third successive home league game and they managed only one effort on target as they fell seven points behind leaders Manchester City who also have a game in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP