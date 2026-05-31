Raheem Sterling held on drug-driving suspicion after Lamborghini crash on Hampshire motorway

Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crashing his Lamborghini into motorway barriers in Hampshire, England, on Thursday morning - the latest blow in what has become a turbulent final chapter to a once-glittering career. Raheem Sterling had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving. (AFP)

The 31-year-old, currently on the books of Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord, allegedly collided with barriers on the M3 southbound near the Minley Interchange at around 9am. No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.

Four charges, released on bail Hampshire Police confirmed Sterling was arrested on four counts: driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue," the statement from Hampshire Police.

Crucially, these remain allegations. A source close to Sterling stressed that the arrest was made "under suspicion" and that no substance has been confirmed in his system. The investigation is ongoing.

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From Premier League glory to freefall The incident is a grim footnote to a career that once stood among England's finest. Sterling came through QPR's academy, made his name at Liverpool, and hit his peak at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, winning four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup.

He earned 82 England caps, scoring 20 goals, and was central to Gareth Southgate's side reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

His £47.5 million move to Chelsea in 2022 was supposed to signal a bold new chapter. Instead, it unravelled steadily. A public falling-out with coach Enzo Maresca effectively ended his time at Stamford Bridge, and a loan spell at Arsenal in 2024–25 offered little more than bit-part appearances.

In January 2026, Chelsea and Sterling parted ways by mutual consent. Within weeks, he had joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal, contributing just one assist in eight appearances before this week's events.

Neither Sterling nor his representatives have commented publicly. With his Feyenoord contract nearing its end and retirement discussions already circulating in European football circles, Thursday's arrest adds a deeply unwelcome dimension to an already uncertain future.