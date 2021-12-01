Home / Sports / Football / Raphinha's late penalty earns Leeds United 1-0 Premier League win over Palace
football

Raphinha's late penalty earns Leeds United 1-0 Premier League win over Palace

  • In a dramatic ending to a lackluster match at Elland Road, the referee needed to check the pitchside monitor before awarding a spot kick after Palace defender Marc Guéhi blocked a goal-bound header from Liam Cooper with a raised arm at a corner.
Raphinha's late penalty earns Leeds United 1-0 Premier League win over Palace(TWITTER)
Raphinha's late penalty earns Leeds United 1-0 Premier League win over Palace(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Leeds

Brazil winger Raphinha converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace that moved the team five points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone on Tuesday.

In a dramatic ending to a lackluster match at Elland Road, the referee needed to check the pitchside monitor before awarding a spot kick after Palace defender Marc Guéhi blocked a goal-bound header from Liam Cooper with a raised arm at a corner.

Raphinha's penalty kick was nonchalant as he stepped up to the ball and sent it to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's left.

It was only a third win of the season for Leeds, which hardly troubled Palace as its struggle for goals continued while star striker Patrick Bamford is out injured. The penalty was Leeds' 13th goal of the season — only five teams have fewer.

Substitute Christian Benteke wasted Palace's best chance, heading wide from barely three yards (meters) out at the back post from Wilfried Zaha's cross.

It was a second straight loss for Palace, which was beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa on Saturday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league crystal palace leeds united + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out