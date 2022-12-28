Rashford scores again as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0

Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday.

The England international also set up Anthony Martial's goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup, where he scored three times for England.

It continues his impressive form that has led to United manager Erik ten Hag predicting the forward can reach 20 goals for the season.

He has already doubled his total from last term when he managed only five in a campaign disrupted by issues over fitness and form.

United went into the match on the back of a run of six wins from its last seven games in all competitions. But it still started the day four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Ten Hag had to contend with illnesses among his players which forced him to name a patched-up defense to cover absences.

It meant left back Luke Shaw had to play in central defense and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his first Premier League start of the season.

But relegation-fighting Forest rarely looked like threatening United at the back.

United took the lead in the 19th minute from a well-rehearsed set piece when Rashford met Christian Eriksen’s low corner and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later, with Rashford turning provider by laying off to Martial after a quick break.

Martial’s effort from the edge of the area didn’t look powerful enough to trouble Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, but on a slippery surface the ball squirmed out of his grasp and over the line.

Fred made it 3-0 in the 87th minute after being set up by Brazil teammate Casemiro.