Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Real Madrid, Barcelona drawn at fourth-tier minnows in Copa del Rey

AFP |
Dec 09, 2024 08:27 PM IST

La Liga and Champions League holders Madrid face a Minera side which ousted top-flight Alaves in the previous round.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face fourth-tier minnows Deportivo Minera and Barbastro respectively in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey after the draw on Monday.

Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's French midfielder #06 Eduardo Camavinga.(AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's French midfielder #06 Eduardo Camavinga.(AFP)

Barca, Madrid, cup holders Athletic Bilbao and runners-up Mallorca enter the competition at this stage after skipping earlier rounds because of their participation in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Record 31-time winners Barcelona beat Barbastro last season in the same round, scraping through with a 3-2 victory.

La Liga and Champions League holders Madrid face a Minera side which ousted top-flight Alaves in the previous round.

Copa champions Athletic visit Logrones, with Mallorca at Pontevedra, who knocked out Villarreal, while Atletico Madrid visit third-tier Marbella.

Full Copa del Rey round of 32 draw:

Barbastro v Barcelona, Deportivo Minera v Real Madrid, Logrones v Athletic Bilbao, Pontevedra v Mallorca, Marbella v Atletico Madrid, Ponferradina v Real Sociedad, Ourense v Real Valladolid, Tenerife v Osasuna, Cartagena v Leganes, Elche v Las Palmas, Eldense v Valencia, Almeria v Sevilla, Racing Ferrol v Rayo Vallecano, Racing Santander v Celta Vigo, Huesca v Real Betis, Granada v Getafe

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On