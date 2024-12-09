Real Madrid, Barcelona drawn at fourth-tier minnows in Copa del Rey

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face fourth-tier minnows Deportivo Minera and Barbastro respectively in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey after the draw on Monday. Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's French midfielder #06 Eduardo Camavinga.(AFP)

Barca, Madrid, cup holders Athletic Bilbao and runners-up Mallorca enter the competition at this stage after skipping earlier rounds because of their participation in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Record 31-time winners Barcelona beat Barbastro last season in the same round, scraping through with a 3-2 victory.

La Liga and Champions League holders Madrid face a Minera side which ousted top-flight Alaves in the previous round.

Copa champions Athletic visit Logrones, with Mallorca at Pontevedra, who knocked out Villarreal, while Atletico Madrid visit third-tier Marbella.

Full Copa del Rey round of 32 draw:

Barbastro v Barcelona, Deportivo Minera v Real Madrid, Logrones v Athletic Bilbao, Pontevedra v Mallorca, Marbella v Atletico Madrid, Ponferradina v Real Sociedad, Ourense v Real Valladolid, Tenerife v Osasuna, Cartagena v Leganes, Elche v Las Palmas, Eldense v Valencia, Almeria v Sevilla, Racing Ferrol v Rayo Vallecano, Racing Santander v Celta Vigo, Huesca v Real Betis, Granada v Getafe