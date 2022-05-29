Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim record-extending 14th Champions League title

Real Madrid became the European champions for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior fired in from a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a 1-0 lead for Madrid that remained intact until the final whistle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liverpool, who finished the season with two domestic cups in England, couldn't find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Madrid goalkeeper tipped Sadio Mane's first-half shot onto the post and produced an even better save to turn away Mohamed Salah's effort in the 81st minute.

Champions League Final 2022 Highlights: Real Madrid clinch record-extending 14th title with 1-0 win over Liverpool

With the win, Madrid now own double the number of European Cups as the No. 2 on the list, AC Milan, have seven under their belt. Liverpool remain on six.

Carlo Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley's three European Cups with Liverpool and Zinedine Zidane's hat-trick as Madrid gaffer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the game was evenly poised at 0-0 by the halftime with Liverpool hitting the post and enjoying the possession in the first 45 minutes.

There was a 36-minute delay to the kick-off as police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the stadium. About 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 pm local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the venue.

While both teams got off to a cautious start, Sadio Mane came even closer in the 21st minute with a low shot that Madrid goalkeeper Courtois managed to tip onto the post. Liverpool continued with their high-pressing game with Mohamed Salah testing the Spanish goalkeeper twice in search of a lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madrid almost scored before the break but Karim Benzema's effort was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR review. The French striker did rifle the ball home in the 43rd minute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON