Champions League Final 2022 Live Score, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Thiago, Konate start for Reds; Madrid name expected XI
- Champions League Final 2022 Live Score, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Liverpool and Real Madrid aim for European club football's most prestigious prize. Follow Live Updates of the LIV vs RMA Match Today at Stade de France in Paris.
Champions League Final 2022 Live: Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the mouth-watering final in Paris. While Jurgen Klopp's side is aiming to end the season with a trophy treble, Madrid look for 14th European Cup victory. Liverpool are looking to clinch second Champions League in four seasons just days after they narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. They have already won the English League Cup and FA Cup. Liverpool can win their seventh European Cup, which would take them level with AC Milan and leave only Real with more victories. Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to win their fifth Champions League in nine seasons. The Spanish giants, ominously, have won on all of their last seven final appearances. Madrid are pinning their hopes on Benzema, the 34-year-old Frenchman who has 15 goals in the competition this season. The French star has scored 44 times altogether this season to lead Real to the Spanish title. This will be the third final between the clubs, who also met in Paris in 1981, when the English side triumphed thanks to Alan Kennedy's goal at the Parc des Princes.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 28, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Live Score: Ancelotti on getting ‘the big one’
"It is a great success for all of us to be here. We know very well the demands at this club, the history, but for us to get here is huge," said Carlo Ancelotti, who can become the first manager in history to lift four Champions League titles.
"We are convinced that the season has already been very, very good but now we are very close to getting the big one."
-
May 28, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Live Score: Spotlight on Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's European Cup wins have come in 1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19. Their recent win came against Tottenham when they won the 2018/19 final by a 2-0 margin. Salah has been their top scorer with eight goals so far.
-
May 28, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Updates: Reds in previous fixtures
Liverpool's journey to the final
Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs Inter
Quarter-final: 6-4 aggregate vs Benfica
Semi-final: 5-2 aggregate vs Villarreal
-
May 28, 2022 11:26 PM IST
UEFA Champions League Final Live: Road to Finale
While Liverpool brushed aside Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout rounds, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid produced a series of memorable comebacks to beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and then Manchester City.
-
May 28, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Live Score: Team news
Liverpool also play with a 4-3-3 setup with Thiago and Konate in the starters!
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.
-
May 28, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: Reds look to erase bitter memories
Liverpool can add one more trophy to their cabinet. But the Reds will also have bitter memories of losing 3-1 to Real in Kyiv in 2018, when Mohamed Salah went off injured in the first half following a challenge by defender Sergio Ramos. Gareth Bale scored twice for the Spaniards and errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius led to Liverpool tumbling in the final hurdle four years ago.
-
May 28, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Champions League Final Live Score: Liverpool on cusp of making history
Liverpool can win their seventh European Cup tonight! It would take them level with AC Milan and leave only Real with more victories. Paris will be painted red if Klopp's men manage to clinch the prestigious prize for the second time in five years!
-
May 28, 2022 11:12 PM IST
UEFA Champions League Final Live: Jurgen Klopp on his boys
"If you are a football person you know what my boys did so far this season was exceptional," Klopp said on Friday.
"But we all know you are judged by the colour of the medal after a game. I'm more than happy and proud of what we did so far, it's really special. I will feel better if we win the game and that's all that I am concerned about," added the German.
-
May 28, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: Liverpool fans flood into Paris
In a major boost to Liverpool's chances, midfield pair Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are fit to play. Up to 60,000 Liverpool supporters have travelled to the French capital!
-
May 28, 2022 11:03 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Live Score: Playing XI
Real Madrid, inspired by Karim Benzema, have announced their team early. As expected, they will play a 4-3-3 combination.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Substitutes: Lunin, Hazard, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Isco, Mariano.
-
May 28, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Spanish giants eye fifth Champions League in nine seasons
Real Madrid are looking to win their fifth Champions League in nine seasons. The spotlight will be on Karim Benzema, who has 15 goals in the competition this season. He has scored 44 goals altogether and is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.
-
May 28, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Final Live Score
A crowd of 80,000 will pack into the Stade de France to witness Liverpool and Real Madrid fight for the European honour. The final is only being played in Paris after Saint-Petersburg was stripped of the game following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
May 28, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Champions League Final: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the mouth-watering Champions League final being played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris, France. While Liverpool are looking to end the season with a trophy treble, Benzema-inspired Madrid are expecting a 14th European Cup victory. Liverpool and Real compete for European club football's most prestigious prize for the second time in five years! Stay tuned for live updates!
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL final
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue of UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid here.
Champions League final: David James backs Liverpool to complete treble in Paris
- David James, former Liverpool goalkeeper, backed his former side to beat Real Madrid and script history in Paris on May 29 in the Champions League final.
The true greatness of Real and Liverpool
- The Champions League finalists are not only playing great football in the present but they are also future ready.
Will it be ‘Vini’, vidi, vici in Paris?
- Champions League final could hinge on how Liverpool deal with the threat of Vinicius Jr.
Bhaichung Bhutia says CL final result won't impact star's bid for Ballon d'Or
- Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the final of the Champions League on May 29 (12:30 AM IST).
Liverpool's Salah out to avenge 2018 final loss against Real Madrid
Kauko leads five-star ATKMB show to AFC Cup inter-zonal semis
- The Finn’s first half brace and goals from Krishna, Bose and McHugh help them beat Maziya 5-2 in must-win game.
UK government approves sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich
- Roman Abramovich's 19 years as Chelsea owner is closer to ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Liverpool's Klopp named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
Robinho shines as Bashundhara Kings beat Gokulam Kerala
- With a goal and an assist, the Brazilian helped the Bangladesh champions end AFC Cup with a 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala.
Sunil Chhetri returns as India name squad for friendly against Jordan
- The 37-year-old Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October but since then was sidelined due to injuries.
City celebrates Premier League title with Manchester parade
Hope ATKMB and Maziya protect AFC Cup’s integrity: Kings’ coach
- All teams go into Tuesday’s AFC Cup double-header on three points and with chance to top group D