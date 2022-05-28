Champions League Final 2022 Live Score, Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Thiago, Konate start for Reds; Madrid name expected XI

Champions League Final 2022 Live: Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the mouth-watering final in Paris. While Jurgen Klopp's side is aiming to end the season with a trophy treble, Madrid look for 14th European Cup victory. Liverpool are looking to clinch second Champions League in four seasons just days after they narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. They have already won the English League Cup and FA Cup. Liverpool can win their seventh European Cup, which would take them level with AC Milan and leave only Real with more victories. Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to win their fifth Champions League in nine seasons. The Spanish giants, ominously, have won on all of their last seven final appearances. Madrid are pinning their hopes on Benzema, the 34-year-old Frenchman who has 15 goals in the competition this season. The French star has scored 44 times altogether this season to lead Real to the Spanish title. This will be the third final between the clubs, who also met in Paris in 1981, when the English side triumphed thanks to Alan Kennedy's goal at the Parc des Princes.

