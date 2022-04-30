Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid clinch record-extending 35th La Liga title
Real Madrid clinch record-extending 35th La Liga title

  • Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.
Real Madrid's Daniel Ceballos, Mariano Diaz, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and team members celebrate after winning LaLiga(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Daniel Ceballos, Mariano Diaz, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and team members celebrate after winning LaLiga(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 09:52 PM IST
AP |

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday.

Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.

The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, which hosts Mallorca on Sunday.

With the title, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Veteran Brazilian Marcelo also reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club’s history.

There was not a lot of time to celebrate, though, as on Wednesday Madrid is back at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.

