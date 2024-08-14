Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe debuts for Los Blancos; Luka Modric dropped

Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe is leading Real Madrid's attack in his debut game for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score and updates: Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and now Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are auditioning their newest Galactico against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup 2024 at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Branded as underdogs in the UEFA Super Cup 2024, Serie A club Atalanta is eager to punch above their weight against the Vinicius Junior-starrer Real Madrid side after lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy last season....Read More

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in May to set up the blockbuster UEFA Super Cup showdown with Los Blancos, who eased past Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy in the 2023-2024 season. Coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, Europa League winners Atalanta are making their debut in the UEFA Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappe starts for Los Blancos

Even though manager Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped on Mbappe's debut in the curtain-raiser of the UEFA season 2024-2025, the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward was heavily tipped to spearhead the world-class attack of the Los Blancos in Warsaw. Starting in his first competitive game of the season for Real Madrid, Mbappe has joined forces with superstars Vinicius and Rodrygo in the attack. The deadly trio is assisted by England playmaker Jude Bellingham, who will orchestrate the attack alongside midfield maestro Luka Modric.

All you need to know about UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid vs Atalanta:

-UEFA Super Cup is the curtain-raiser of the 2024-2025 season.

-The UEFA Super Cup is played between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

-Kylian Mbappe is making his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

-Legendary midfielder Luka Modric was dropped from Real Madrid's starting XI.

-Mbappe is leading the Madrid attack against Atalanta alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo.

-Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are making their UEFA Super Cup debut in Warsaw.