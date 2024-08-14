Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe debuts for Los Blancos; Luka Modric dropped
- 12:10 AM IST, Aug 15What 'Don' Carlo Ancelotti said about Kylian Mbappe's role in UEFA Super Cup
- 12:05 AM IST, Aug 15The Ademola Lookman warning for Real Madrid in Warsaw
- 45 Mins agoReal Madrid's Camavinga out for weeks with knee sprain but...
- 57 Mins agoAll you need to know about UEFA Super Cup 2024!
- 9 Mins agoTake HT's UEFA Super Cup quiz and test your football knowledge!
- 16 Mins ago Gianluca Scamacca-less Atalanta name starting XI vs Los Blancos
- 22 Mins ago Real Madrid announce starting XI!
- 31 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score: The UEFA Super Cup is played between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. Kylian Mbappe is leading Real Madrid's attack in his debut game for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 LIVE score and updates: Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and now Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are auditioning their newest Galactico against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup 2024 at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Branded as underdogs in the UEFA Super Cup 2024, Serie A club Atalanta is eager to punch above their weight against the Vinicius Junior-starrer Real Madrid side after lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy last season....Read More
Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in May to set up the blockbuster UEFA Super Cup showdown with Los Blancos, who eased past Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy in the 2023-2024 season. Coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, Europa League winners Atalanta are making their debut in the UEFA Super Cup.
Kylian Mbappe starts for Los Blancos
Even though manager Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped on Mbappe's debut in the curtain-raiser of the UEFA season 2024-2025, the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward was heavily tipped to spearhead the world-class attack of the Los Blancos in Warsaw. Starting in his first competitive game of the season for Real Madrid, Mbappe has joined forces with superstars Vinicius and Rodrygo in the attack. The deadly trio is assisted by England playmaker Jude Bellingham, who will orchestrate the attack alongside midfield maestro Luka Modric.
All you need to know about UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid vs Atalanta:
-UEFA Super Cup is the curtain-raiser of the 2024-2025 season.
-The UEFA Super Cup is played between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.
-Kylian Mbappe is making his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.
-Legendary midfielder Luka Modric was dropped from Real Madrid's starting XI.
-Mbappe is leading the Madrid attack against Atalanta alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo.
-Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are making their UEFA Super Cup debut in Warsaw.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: What 'Don' Carlo Ancelotti said about Kylian Mbappe's role in UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Coach Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped on Kylian Mbappe's role in the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Mbappe ended his transfer saga by joining Los Blancos as a free agent on a five-year deal in June. "Mbappe has arrived well, just like the other players who joined last week," Ancelotti told a press conference. "We haven't had much time to train but we are doing very well, and Kylian has also arrived in good shape. He is adapting very well. Obviously everyone who is here can play tomorrow."
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: The Ademola Lookman warning for Real Madrid in Warsaw
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid can't underestimate winger Ademola Lookman, who is leading the attack of the UEFA Europa League holders in the Super Cup clash in Warsaw. "We can't wait to get on the pitch. Not just me, but the whole team can't wait to play this match," Lookman said. "We deserve to be here. Our hard work and perseverance has brought us here and tomorrow is another night to show that." Lookman smashed a hat-trick to seal the Europa League for the Serie A club.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid's Camavinga out for weeks with knee sprain but...
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was named on the bench for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta. The Real Madrid youngster suffered a knee ligament sprain on the eve of the Super Cup showdown in Warsaw. "After tests conducted today our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain in his left knee," said Madrid in a statement. With legendary midfielder Toni Kroos retired from football, Camavinga's injury leaves the reigning Spanish and European champions thin in midfield for the new season.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: All you need to know about UEFA Super Cup 2024!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta is taking place at the National Stadium in Warsaw. The kick-off is at 12:30 AM IST. The UEFA Super Cup will be broadcast live on Sony Sports network channels. The live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be available on SonyLiv.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Take HT's UEFA Super Cup quiz and test your football knowledge!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid are up against Atalanta in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. With UEFA set to kickstart the 2024-2025 season in Poland, you can test your football knowledge with HT's quiz about the elite competition.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Gianluca Scamacca-less Atalanta name starting XI vs Los Blancos
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Atalanta have travelled to Warsaw without injured striker Gianluca Scamacca. The Italy forward netted scored six goals in their winning Europa League campaign last season. Will Ademola Lookman start for Atalanta? Let’s check out playing XI vs Real Madrid!
Atalanta XI vs Real Madrid: Lookman, De Ketelaere, Pasalic, Ruggeri, Ederson, De Roon, Zappacosta, Kolasinac, Hien, Djimsiti, Musso.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid announce starting XI!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: Real Madrid’s lineup is out for tonight's UEFA Super Cup 2024 clash against Atalanta. France captain Kylian Mbappe is making his debut for Los Blancos at the National Stadium in Warsaw.
Real Madrid’s XI against Atalanta: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Hello and welcome!
Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup live score: The stakes are high for UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta as the Serie A club is up against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side is eyeing another historic night in the UEFA Super Cup at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Winning is a habit for Real Madrid, but Atalanta are also known for pulling off surprises. Will it be a ‘Real deal’ all over again, or will Atalanta claim the giant-killers tag in Warsaw?