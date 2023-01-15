Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid vs Barcelona Football Live Streaming Supercopa de Espana El Clasico: When and Where to watch on TV, online

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Football Live Streaming Supercopa de Espana El Clasico: When and Where to watch on TV, online

Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Super Copa de Espana final, in Riyadh on Monday. Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch details.

ByHT Sports Desk

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the El Clasico Supercopa de Espana final, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, on Monday. Both sides will be aiming for a win in the showpiece event, with Barcelona having defeated Real Betis in the semi-final, winning 4-2 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema-led Madrid sealed a win against Valencia in the semi-finals, and even that match went into the penalties which they won 4-3, after a 1-1 draw. Barcelona are currently in fiery form and lead La Liga with 41 points in 16 matches, and are also unbeaten in their last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, Marid are second with 38 points and have lost one match out of the four played after the FIFA World Cup.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match going to be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match will be played on Monday, January 16, 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Where will the broadcast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match be available in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match will not be broadcasted in India.

Where will the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match be available in India?

The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana final match won't be available in India.

