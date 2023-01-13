Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barca youth academy: Reports

Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barca youth academy: Reports

football
Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:30 AM IST

The 17-year-old, who terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, could join Barcelona's youth academy in a move which is being handled personally by club president Joan Laporta, Spain's Sport reported.

Joao Mendes, son of Ronaldinho(Twitter/@AminuMujahid3)
Joao Mendes, son of Ronaldinho(Twitter/@AminuMujahid3)
Reuters |

Joao Mendes, son of former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho, is undergoing trials with Barca's youth team, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, could join Barcelona's youth academy in a move which is being handled personally by club president Joan Laporta, Spain's Sport reported.

Ronaldinho, who now works as a club ambassador, spent five years at the Camp Nou as a player from 2003-08.

He played over 200 matches for Barcelona and scored nearly 100 goals, helping them win the Champions League and two LaLiga titles. He was in the Brazil team who won the 2002 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ronaldinho
ronaldinho

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out