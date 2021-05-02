IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldo saves Juventus blushes as late double downs Udinese
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal(REUTERS)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo saves Juventus blushes as late double downs Udinese

Juve climbed into third place on 69 points, level with Atalanta in second and AC Milan in fourth, but two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Two late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback win against Udinese on Sunday to give the Turin club a precious three points in the Serie A top-four race.

Juve climbed into third place on 69 points, level with Atalanta in second and AC Milan in fourth, but two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli.

The visiting defence was caught napping when Udinese wing back Nahuel Molina latched onto a quickly taken freekick to fire home the opener after 10 minutes.

But Rodrigo De Paul stuck out an arm to block a Ronaldo freekick with seven minutes remaining and the Portuguese converted the resulting penalty to end his run of three games without a goal.

Ronaldo then headed in an 89th-minute winner from close range to take his tally to the season to a league-high 27 Serie A goals in 30 appearances.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo serie a udinese + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP