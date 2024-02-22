 Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals

Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals

AP |
Feb 22, 2024 07:37 AM IST

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg and then found the net in the return match in Riyadh with four minutes remaining of the second leg

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-0 aggregate win over Al-Fayha in an-all Saudi Arabian matchup. Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg and then found the net in the return match in Riyadh with four minutes remaining of the second leg. Otavio had opened the scoring to ensure that Al-Nassr progressed.

Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg(AFP)
Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg(AFP)

Al-Nassr is still aiming for a first-ever continental title and will take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals next month. Inn the eastern zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final — there are representatives from South Korea, Japan and China. There will be an all-South Korean quarterfinal between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan HD, both two-time champions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the second round, Ulsan defeated second-tier Japanese team Ventforet Kofu 5-1 on aggregate, winning 2-1 away after taking the first leg 3-0. Jeonbuk followed its 2-0 win at home against fellow Korean team Pohang Steelers with a 1-1 draw.

China’s Shandong Taishan squeezed past Kawasaki Frontale of Japan with a dramatic 6-5 victory over two legs. Shandong, down 3-2 from the first leg at home, quickly moved into a two-goal lead in Japan thanks to Brazilian forward Cryzan and Gao Zhunyi.

Sota Miura and Erison restored Kawasaki’s lead but with 17 minutes remaining, Cryzan made it 5-5. In the 97th minute, Jadson struck to send Shandong, seeking a first title, into a quarterfinal against another Japanese opponent.

Yokohama F. Marinos, booked a place in the last eight for the first time after defeating Bangkok United 3-2 on aggregate with Anderson Lopes scoring the only goal in the return match after the first leg in Thailand ended 2-2.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On