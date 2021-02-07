IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third

  • Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Juventus earned a 2-0 victory over AS Roma on Saturday to leapfrog their opponents and move into third place in the Serie A standings. A day after turning 36, the Portuguese scored his first goal in four league games to give Juve the lead in the 13th minute, drilling the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Ronaldo then thought he had netted another with his right, but saw his powerful effort come off the underside of the crossbar, bounce down on the line and away from goal. Roma did put some pressure on the hosts in the second half but could not find the killer chance, with an own goal by Roger Ibanez in the 69th sealing the win for Andrea Pirlo's side.

A sixth victory in a row in all competitions moved Juve above Roma onto 42 points, two clear of their opponents and five behind leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game more. "Sometimes you can play well, sometimes less well. The important thing is to bring home the result," Pirlo said. "I don't know if it was the best Juve tonight but it was a great Juve."

DROUGHT OVER

Before Ronaldo's double in the 2-1 win at Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final, first leg on Tuesday, three games without a league goal was something of a drought by his high standards. The forward had not gone four league games without scoring since 2017 when he was at Real Madrid, but the barren run was ended with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Roma threatened on plenty of occasions, having 14 shots at goal compared to the home side's three, but they did not seriously test goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Ronaldo was ready to pounce to put the game to bed before Ibanez got there first, poking Dejan Kulusevski's squared pass into his own net.

Elsewhere, Torino came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in a thriller at Atalanta. When Luis Muriel scored his 12th league goal of the season after 21 minutes to put his side 3-0 up, seventh-placed Atalanta looked to be on course for a comfortable win. However, goals from Andrea Belotti and Bremer got the visitors back in the game before halftime.

It appeared the comeback would not be completed, however, as Torino struggled to find an equaliser, until substitute Federico Bonazzoli popped up with an 84th-minute goal to snatch a point.

Struggling Spezia shocked Sassuolo with a 2-1 away victory, secured by an Emmanuel Gyasi winner in the 78th minute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ronaldo fire juventus juventus champions league tie moise kean from juventus iran coach blast var as cristiano ronaldo
app
Close
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third

Reuters, Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
football

Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men

Reuters, Old Trafford
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:19 PM IST
  • Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
football

Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Huesca took a shock lead against the Spanish champions early in the second half with a vicious strike in off the post from Javi Galan and nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Rafa Mir struck the bar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
football

Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:34 PM IST
While Villa leapfrogged struggling Tottenham Hotspur, the result left Arsenal 10th on 31 points after a midweek loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, two points behind their north London rivals having played two games more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Ramos, 34, has not played since their Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he was forced to go under the knife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
football

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
football

Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up

AP, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The decision came with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March, and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vardy, 34, is Leicester's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions but has missed their last three league games after having surgery in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
football

Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
football

Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
football

Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
football

Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:44 AM IST
  • The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
football

Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP