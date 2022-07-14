Ronaldo transfer saga: Cristiano receives staggering Saudi Arabia proposal to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has skipped Manchester United's pre-season schedule amid reports that he wants to leave after United's failure to qualify for the Champions League. The Portuguese superstar has reportedly asked to leave United but new manager Erik ten Hag has said that he remains in the club's plans and is "not for sale".

Ronaldo's future remains a hot topic of debate and United has reportedly been offered £25m (€30m) from an unknown Saudi Arabian club. The football star would get a staggering salary in the region of £105 million per year, according to TVI and CNN Portugal. An additional £20 million will be put towards agent fees. The lucrative offer will see Ronaldo earn a mind-boggling sum of €250 million in the next two seasons.

The 37-year-old forward returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League.

Ronaldo did not join the squad for the pre-season tour, citing family issues, which fuelled reports of his move away from Old Trafford. But Ten Hag on Tuesday said that he had "a really good talk" with the Portuguese superstar before going on tour.

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that's it, I'm looking forward to working with him," Ten Hag said. "Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together."

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation and a really good talk," he said. Asked to elaborate, Ten Hag said -- "That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is we had a real good conversation together."

Ronaldo was the club's top scorer with 24 goals last term, but his campaign was marred by public shows of frustration on several occasions. United struggled under first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo still has a year left on his United contract. He has played 19 consecutive seasons in the Champions League and is the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

