Shellshocked Real Madrid star in tears after Panenka penalty miss as Morocco lose AFCON final to Senegal

Brahim Diaz was shellshocked after his Panenka-style penalty was easily saved by Edouard Mendy in Morocco's 0-1 defeat to Senegal at the 2025 AFCON final. The Real Madrid midfielder won the penalty deep into second-half stoppage time, and the score was 0-0. After a VAR check, the referee gave the penalty for a challenge on Diaz by defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Angry at the decision, the Senegal players walked off in protest, with manager Pape Thiaw ordering his players back into the dressing room.

Also Read: ‘Shameful image’: Morocco coach fumes over AFCON final chaos, penalty and walk-off drama The match was halted for almost 20 minutes after several Senegalese fans threw objects and fought with stewards in an attempt to storm the field. Finally, the Senegal players returned, motivated by the likes of Sadio Mane.

After the long delay, Diaz stepped up to take the penalty and ended up going for a Panenka. But Mendy had the last laugh, as the ball came straight to him and he didn't really need to move.

‘He had a lot of time before taking the penalty…’: Morocco head coach Diaz was substituted early into extra time and was seen having a verbal discussion with head coach Walid Regragui, and was in tears. After the match, Regragui said, "He had a lot of time before taking the penalty which must have disturbed him."

"But we can't change what happened. That is how he chose to take the penalty. We need to look forwards now."