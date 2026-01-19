‘Shameful image’: Morocco coach fumes over AFCON final chaos, penalty and walk-off drama

Morocco coach Walid Regragui slammed the chaotic scenes in the AFCON 2025 final as his side fell to a defeat. The showdown was a controversial affair as Senegal came out on top in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. The match featured a controversial penalty call against Senegal, which led some Senegal players to walk off the field in protest. Meanwhile, Senegal fans also tried to storm onto the field.

Also, Senegal's goal in the second minute of stoppage time was ruled out due to a foul by Abdoulaye Seck. But replays showed little contact on Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, who fell before Sec headed the ball off the post, and Moussa Niakhate headed in the rebound.

Also Read: ‘Sadio Mane told us to come back’: Senegal star on penalty chaos and walk-off protest in AFCON final ‘Shameful’ After the match, Regragui said, "The image we gave of African football was rather shameful. Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy."

The penalty call was awarded deep in injury time, with the match still goalless. After a VAR check, the referee gave the penalty for a challenge on Brahim Diaz by defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The Senegal players were fuming at the decision, and several stormed off the field. Meanwhile, several Senegalese fans threw objects and fought with stewards, also trying to enter the field of play. The match was halted for almost 20 minutes. Finally, when the Senegal players returned, motivated by the likes of Sadio Mane, Diaz went for a Panenka kick, which was saved.

"He had a lot of time before taking the penalty which must have disturbed him," Regragui said.

"But we can't change what happened. That is how he chose to take the penalty. We need to look forwards now."

In extra time, Papa Gueye's stunning goal proved to be the match-winner as Senegal clinched the title.

"Football sometimes is cruel and today we lost -- we know in a final that you get few chances and you need to take them," Regragui said.

"That penalty in the last seconds could have won us the title, but it was not to be. We could talk for hours but I hope this squad comes back stronger. Now we know what it takes to get to a final - we hadn't reached one for 22 years. We have missed the chance of a lifetime," he added.