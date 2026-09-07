Lassine Sinayoko scored a hat-trick as Paris FC continued their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a 3-2 victory at Marseille on Sunday. Sinayoko stars as unbeaten Paris FC down Marseille

Liam Rosenior's Paris FC moved to second in the early table behind Monaco with seven points from their opening three games.

Marseille, also under a new coach in Bruno Genesio, have suffered consecutive defeats after kicking off the campaign by thumping Strasbourg 4-0.

The visitors took the lead after just 25 seconds to silence the Velodrome crowd, as left-back Luca Koleosho got in behind and squared for Sinayoko to score.

Marseille levelled in the eighth minute when Amine Gouiri pounced on Adama Camara's mishit back pass to score his third league goal in as many games this season.

Sinayoko restored Paris FC's advantage 11 minutes later, heading in unmarked from a Pablo Pagis cross.

OM equalised again nine minutes into the second half, as Gouiri lashed in a close-range volley from a tight angle.

Marseille pushed forward in search of a winner, only to be caught out when Moses Simon's shot struck the arm of CJ Egan-Riley and PFC were awarded an 85th-minute penalty following a VAR review.

Sinayoko stepped up to complete his treble and ensure Rosenior's men extended their excellent start to the season going into next weekend's home game against Lyon.

Earlier, Strasbourg thumped Troyes 6-2 away from home as English winger Sam Amo-Ameyaw scored twice as a late substitute.

The 20-year-old Amo-Ameyaw, in his second season since joining from Southampton, scored in the 85th and 88th minutes.

Promoted Troyes had started their Ligue 1 campaign well with a win and a draw and took the lead on nine minutes through Antoine Mille.

One of Strasbourg's summer signings, Jacobo Ortega, tapped home a simple equaliser before the break for his first league goal since joining from Real Madrid.

The floodgates then opened, as the visitors produced a display of excellent finishing.

Two more summer recruits, Diogo Sousa and American starlet Giovanni Reyna, and loan signing Conrad Harder, also scored.

Strasbourg face league leaders Monaco next weekend.

Rennes continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Angers.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 at home to Monaco on Friday and are still without a win.

Lille won away at Toulouse on Thursday and Lens fell to a second straight defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Lorient.

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