Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role
Jordi Cruyff(REUTERS)
Jordi Cruyff(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role

Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:22 PM IST

Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan.

Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.

Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona's best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992.

He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team's stadium after him.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jordi cruyff
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.