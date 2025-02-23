Menu Explore
Soccer-Newcastle's Howe says players failed to manage the game despite win

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 10:28 PM IST

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-NFO/:Soccer-Newcastle's Howe says players failed to manage the game despite win

NEWCASTLE, England, - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said his side failed to manage the game as they were left to hold on for a 4-3 victory over visiting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, despite dominating the first half to lead 4-1 at the break.

HT Image
HT Image

Newcastle scored four goals in 11 minutes in an outstanding opening 45 minutes in which they were well on top in the game and might have led by a greater margin.

But the manner of their drop-off in the second period was alarming for Howe, as they conceded chance after chance and were fortunate that Forest managed to take only two of them.

"I am trying to control my thoughts and stay positive," Howe told the BBC. "We have won the game and that is what we needed to do. I thought it was a great performance in the first half. We didn't manage the game well but overall we are happy with the win."

Forest led after six minutes but Newcastle took complete control with a goal blitz that saw Alexander Isak score twice and take his tally of Premier League goals to 50 in 76 appearances.

"It was always a difficult game and when they took the early lead you know you have a big task," Howe said. "I thought we were great with the ball and looked dynamic but then a couple of frailties showed in terms of defending set plays.

"When you win and you have things to improve, that is a good starting point. That's what I'll take away from today.

"We can reflect on that 45 minutes and there are things that we can do better. We pride ourselves on doing better and getting the details right."

Howe was full of praise for Isak, who becomes only the second Newcastle player in the Premier League era to reach 50 goals, after Alan Shearer.

"It is huge and when he plays like he did in the first half, he is massive for us," Howe said. "He showed his pace and the timing of the run was excellent. He’s a big player." St. James' Park England Newcastle United Nottingham Forest

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
