Spain captain Sergio Busquets retires from international football

Published on Dec 16, 2022 06:20 PM IST

Spain captain Sergio Busquets, who was the last remaining member of the team that won the 2010 World Cup, has announced that he is retiring from international football.

Sergio Busquets was the only remaining member of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Spain captain Sergio Busquets announced on Friday that he is bringing the curtains down on his illustrious international career. Busquets was the only remaining member of the Spanish team that had won the 2010 World Cup. He made 143 appearances since making his debut in 2008. The 34-year-old also won the 2012 European Championships with Spain.

"I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.

Busquets captained Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of three Spain players to miss a penalty in a surprising shootout loss against Morocco in the round of 16.

