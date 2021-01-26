IND USA
File photo of Thomas Tuchel.
football

Thomas Tuchel appointed Chelsea manager

The 47-year-old German replaces the sacked Frank Lampard to become the 13th Chelsea boss since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager on an 18-month contract on Tuesday, a day after the sacking of former manager Frank Lampard from the position. Tuchel has been tasked with hauling the underperforming Blues back into the Champions League next season.

"Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month," the club said in a statement.

"He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital," it added.

"Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.

"At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively," the statement further said.

Speaking on the appointment, Tuchel said: "I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing," he added.

The 47-year-old German replaces the sacked Lampard to become the 13th Chelsea boss since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

(With AFP inputs)

