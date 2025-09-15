Liverpool left it late again as they maintained their perfect Premier League record courtesy of Mohamed Salah's last-gasp penalty against Burnley on Sunday as Manchester City ripped Manchester United apart. Three talking points from the Premier League

Arsenal lead a pack of three clubs just three points behind Liverpool after their commanding 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Haaland shows his class

Manchester United handed a first Premier League start to Benjamin Sesko at the Etihad on Sunday, with the Slovenian earmarked to fill the team's desperate need for a prolific marksman.

But his threat was easily snuffed out by the City defence, with Erling Haaland showing United manager Ruben Amorim what he is missing.

The Norwegian would have had a hat-trick but for an astonishing miss when he hit the post in between two classy finishes.

After scoring five goals against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier in midweek, Haaland now has 14 goals in his past nine appearances for club and country.

He also has eight in six Premier League appearances against United since signing for City in 2022.

In that time the whole United team have managed just eight goals against City.

Liverpool late shows hide struggles

Liverpool are out in front after four wins from four but have needed late heroics in all of their games.

Salah's 95th-minute penalty was painful for battling Burnley, who had not been unduly troubled despite the Reds' expensive array of attacking power.

Arne Slot opted not to include record-signing Alexander Isak in his squad at Turf Moor, aiming to ease the former Newcastle forward in gently.

Liverpool almost paid the price for their lack of cutting edge until Hannibal Mejbri's handball gave the champions a lifeline and Salah converted from the spot.

Isak will add another dimension to the Liverpool forward line but Slot has problems to address after spending big in the summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz, a £100 million signing, has struggled to make his mark while Salah is a more peripheral figure than when he carried Liverpool to the title last season.

On the other hand, Liverpool's ability to dig out victories before they find their rhythm could be a sign that they are destined for a record 21st English league title.

Arsenal show enviable depth

Arsenal's new boys impressed to ensure Ange Postecoglou did not enjoy his return to north London in his first game as Nottingham Forest boss.

Martin Zubimendi was an unlikely hero, opening the scoring with a thunderous volley and heading in the third.

In between, Viktor Gyokeres showed the predatory penalty-box instinct he was signed for by tapping home a cross from Eberechi Eze, who was making his first start for the Gunners.

On the other wing Noni Madueke continued his sparkling early-season form after his move from Chelsea.

Madueke has ensured Bukayo Saka's absence due to injury has barely been noticed, in stark contrast to last season when the England international's lengthy lay-off hurt Arsenal's title challenge.

Mikel Arteta's men have also shrugged off injuries to William Saliba and Martin Odegaard thanks to eight summer signings.

"If we hadn't done that with the injuries that we have... we'd be in a very different place," said Arteta, referring to his larger squad.

"I'm very happy because it gives us options, it gives us the capacity as well to change games, to have presence in the team."

