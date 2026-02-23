Arsenal responded to Manchester City applying pressure in the Premier League title race with a 4-1 destruction of Tottenham in the north London derby for the second time this season.

The Gunners stretched their advantage over City, who beat Newcastle 2-1 on Saturday, back to five points.

City, however, still have the destiny of the title in their own hands with a game in hand and home advantage when the top two meet in April.

In the battle for a place in the Champions League it was a good weekend for Liverpool, despite a poor performance in their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea and Aston Villa dropped points at home.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Eze, Gyokeres prove their worth

Two of the big money signings Arsenal made last summer to finally get them over the line to win a first title in 22 years did the damage on another painful day for Spurs.

Eberechi Eze was destined for a move to Tottenham until the Gunners swooped in at the last minute to bring him back to his boyhood club.

The England international has scored six Premier League goals since, five of which have come against Spurs.

Eze has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta's side in recent weeks despite injuries to Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

But on his return to the team, he struck twice to add to his hat-trick in Arsenal's first 4-1 derby win of the campaign in November.

Viktor Gyokeres has started to hit his stride since the turn of the year, but has still been criticised for failing to impact big games.

Of the Swede's 10 league goals, only one from the penalty spot against Everton has come against a team in the top half.

But with Arsenal in desperate need of a response after disappointing draws at Brentford and Wolves allowed City to close in, Gyokeres chose a fine time to produce his best performance since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

"For me, the best, the most complete ," said Arteta.

"When we needed him most. That is when big players and big clubs have to stand up."

O'Reilly - City's homegrown star

City kept up the chase of the leaders thanks to two goals from Nico O'Reilly.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough into the team deputising at left-back, but has been pushed forward into his more natural midfield role in recent weeks.

Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki were among those left on the bench against Newcastle as Pep Guardiola has shown his faith in O'Reilly.

"Nico give us in the middle that physicality that we need. He now plays in his position," said Guardiola.

"He has always played that, he is so complete and so young."

Capped by England boss Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season, O'Reilly is making his case for a place at the World Cup hard to ignore.

Chelsea 'set fire to four points'

Chelsea's inability to defend a lead for the second consecutive home game left boss Liam Rosenior enraged.

The Blues led second-bottom Burnley from the fourth till the 93rd minute after Joao Pedro's early opener.

But their wastefulness in front of goal cost them as Zian Flemming headed in from a corner in stoppage time.

"We've set fire to four points from two home games," said Rosenior. "It's not good enough for a club of this level for me to say we were the better team."

Chelsea edge into the top four but above Manchester United and Liverpool only on goal difference after a kind run of fixtures to begin Rosenior's reign.

They face Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and City in their next five league games.

