Transfer news roundup: Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez reunion confirmed, big Victor Osimhen update for Premier League clubs

The winter transfer window is approaching in Europe soon, but elsewhere in the world, a big deal has already been completed. David Beckham co-owned MLS side Inter Miami have completed the signing of former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez. It is a free transfer, and he will join former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jorda Alba and Sergio Busquets. Luis Suarez will join Lionel Messi in a free transfer, at Inter Miami.(AFP)

"I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition," said Suarez.

"I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches," the Uruguay legend further added.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester United need goals and their season has spiraled out of control, especially after their Champions League exit. They are currently reportedly tracking Sevilla frontman Youseef En-Nesyri as a possible signing in January. They were initially eyeing Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who is inching towards a move to Tottenham.

Chelsea are still looking to reinforce their squad and have reportedly contacted Sporting Lisbon for defender Ousmane Diomande and striker Victor Gyokeres, but the Portuguese side are demanding 156 million Pounds for a double deal.

In what will be bad news for Premier League clubs, Napoli are edging closer to agreeing a 12-month contract extension with Victor Osimhen, and it will also include a 112 million Pounds buyout clause.

On the other hand, Liverpool are trying to sign PSV winger Johan Bakayoko in the winter transfer window, and it will be a huge boost to Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title bid. Also, United's bid to sign a replacement for out-of-favour winger Antony has taken a new turn as they are now willing to pay Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo more than seven times what he is earning in Spain, according to reports.