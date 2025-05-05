Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool at the end of 2024-25 season: ‘Not an easy decision’

Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 season, the club confirmed in an official statement on Monday afternoon. His contract will expire on June 30, 2025, and the midfielder has decided not to renew it. According to several reports, Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to join Spanish giant Real Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool, the club confirmed on Monday. (Action Images via Reuters)

The 26-year-old was 6 when he joined Liverpool's Academy and it was then that he progressed through the ranks at the youth level before finally making his senior debut in 2016.

Over his career, the midfielder has made 352 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours, including the Premier League 2024-25 title. He also provided 92 assists in his playing career for Liverpool across all competitions.

“I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here," the official website of Liverpool quoted him as saying.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that," he added.

‘Loved every single minute of being at Liverpool’

Trent Alexander-Arnold also thanked the Liverpool supporters for sticking with him throughout and showing their support for him at all times.

During his stint with Liverpool, Arnold also won the Champions League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

“There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there. I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club," said Arnold.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise around my decision doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season. It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done," he added.

Speaking of Liverpool, the club sealed the Premier League 2024-25 title after a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds, however, faced a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool will next square off against Arsenal on Sunday, May 11.