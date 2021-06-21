UEFA Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Full squads of both teams
- UEFA Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Finland vs Belgium.
Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium: Table-topper Belgium, with six points in two games, take on Finland in their final Euro 2020 Group B fixtures. Finland are currently third in the points table with three points from two matches. Three teams, including Belgium, will be fighting for the top two spots of this group. The fans can expect an exciting finish (FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE)
Here is the full squad of Finland vs Belgium for Euro 2020:
FINLAND
Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen
Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen
Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari
Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki.
BELGIUM
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.
