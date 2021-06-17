Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Russia beat Finland 1-0; Wales and Italy win in Group A
Italy rejoiced in Rome as they sealed a second consecutive 3-0 to become the first team to enter the Round of 16 of Euro 2020.(AP)
UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Let's have a look at Euro 2020 points table after Group A and Group B games on Wednesday. Russia beat Finland 1-0, Wales beat Turkey 2-0 while Italy defeated Switzerland 3-0.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 07:24 AM IST

An eventful day at Euro 2020 ended with Italy becoming the first team to enter the round of 16 of Euro 2020 after a 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second match. After captain Giorgio Chiellini had his goal disallowed in the first half followed by him limping off with an injury, Manuel Locatelli scored twice (26' and 52') to double Italy's advantage. The final nail in the coffin proved to be Ciro Immobile's 89th-minute goal as the team celebrated a fabulous win in Rome.

Also Read | Full Highlights: Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Earlier in the day, in the first Group A match, Wales took on Turkey. Aaron Ramsey missed two superb chances before converting his third to take Wales 1-0 ahead of Turkey into the break. The second half, like the first, was also full of entertainment and it saw Gareth Bale blazing over from the penalty spot.

Turkey threatened to score but their residual hopes of salvaging a point from the encounter was wiped out as an unfamiliar threat in Connor Roberts scored in the 95th minute to take his side to a 2-0 win.

Group A points table(EURO 2020)
Group A points table(EURO 2020)

In the first game of the night, Russia on Wednesday stunned Finland with a 1-0 win in their second Group B encounter at Euro 2020 in Saint Petersburg. Aleksei Miranchuk, who was the focal point of all Russia's attack, played a superb curling shot that gave Russia a reason to smile, after having lost the opener to Belgium.

A loss would have left the Russian reeling at the bottom of the points table with an extremely difficult task to qualify for the knockout stage. Russia, who are now tied on points with Finland, will play their final last Group-stage match against Denmark on Monday.

