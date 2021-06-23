Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland: Full squads of both teams
Sweden player Albin Ekdal, centre, controls the ball, during a training session at Gothia Park Academy in Gothenburg, Sweden.(AP)
UEFA Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland: Full squads of both teams

  • UEFA Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland: Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland.
Euro 2020, Sweden vs Poland: Current Group E table-toppers Sweden will take fourth-placed Poland in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture. After one win and one draw in two games, Poland has four points, whereas Poland have one point after a loss and a draw each. This group is wide open and anything can happen. Will Sweden seal their berth comfortably or will Poland make a late charge? (FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

Here is the full squad of Sweden vs Poland for Euro 2020:

SWEDEN:

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

POLAND:

Goalkeepers: Łukasz Fabianski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Michał Helik, Tomasz Kędziora, Kamil Piątkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Paweł Dawidowicz, Przemysław Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper Kozłowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Przemysław Płacheta, Piotr Zieliński

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Świderski, Jakub Świerczok.

