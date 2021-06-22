Home / Sports / Football / UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours
UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours(REUTERS)
UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours(REUTERS)
football

UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:33 PM IST

UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany’s final group game against Hungary at the European Championship.

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear that it was to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

UEFA says it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others” and that it has proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colours on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa munich uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.