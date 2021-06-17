Ukraine vs North Macedonia UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams
- Desperate to bag three points, Ukraine and North Macedonia will face each other in Euro 2020 Group C Match on Thursday.
Desperate to bag three points, Ukraine and North Macedonia will face each other in Euro 2020 Group C Match on Thursday at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Both teams are coming off defeats in their respective previous matches, with Ukraine losing 2-3 to the Netherlands and North Macedonia losing to Austria.
One of the two tournament newcomers at Euro 2020, North Macedonia had been holding Austria to a 1-1 score line before substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic scored a goal each in the waning minutes. Neither Ukraine nor North Macedonia would have been considered favourites in their opening games, but both were in good form ahead of the tournament.
Also Read | Ukraine vs North Macedonia: When and where to watch
Here is the full squad for Ukraine vs North Macedonia match at Euro 2020:-
Ukraine
Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin
Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov
Forwards: Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov.
North Macedonia
Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski, Risto Jankov, Damjan Siskovski
Defenders: Egzijan Alioski, Egzon Bejtulai, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov
Midfielders: Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardi, Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Feran Hasani, Tihomir Kostadinov, Boban Nikolov, Milan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski
Forwards: Daniel Avramovski, Goran Pandev, Marjan Radeski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Tričkovski, Krste Velkovski.
-
-
-
-
