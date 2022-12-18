Watch: Emiliano Martinez shuts 'France are favourites in FIFA World Cup final' talk with million-dollar 'Messi' reply

Argentina are aiming to lift the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy for the third time in history and join the heroes of 1978 and 1986 when they take on defending champions France in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. Despite the thorough dominance from Argentina in their run to the final, France head into the contest as tad favourites. But Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has shut all the talk around France being the favourites with an epic reply on Lionel Messi.

Like Argentina, France are also aiming for their third World Cup trophy, but also have a bigger feat in sight. They are hoping to become only the third ever side in World Cup history to retain the trophy successfully after Italy and Brazil and first since 1962.

"Obviously when we won in Brazil the favourite was considered to be Brazil and it happens the same right now," Martinez said. "People can say that the favourites are France, but we have the great advantage to have the greatest player of all time.

ALSO READ: Six records Lionel Messi can break in FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France Final

"We always like to hear that the opponent is the favourite because we don't feel either superior or inferior to anyone. But, as I always say, we have the greatest player of all time. And with a good defence, we have many chances to reach our goal."

Sunday's match will be Messi's final World Cup appearance as confirmed by the captain himself after Argentina's semi-final win against Croatia.

"I see him very happy," Martinez said of the Argentina skipper. "He feels very well on the pitch. I saw a great Messi in Copa America. He was an exceptional player, one of the best undoubtedly in Copa America - and in this World Cup he took a step forward compared to Copa America.

"He's playing very well, and this gives so much energy to the whole squad because we have the greatest player. He's excited, he is full of joy and this helps us very much."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON