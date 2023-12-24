Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre interaction with McGregor as UFC legend goes on Pacquiao rant and compares watches

The Day of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh had plenty of star attractions. Anthony Joshua took on Otto Wallin at the latest fight night, and the spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was joined by UFC legend Conor McGregor at ringside for the spectacle. Cristiano Ronaldo had a bizarre interaction with Conor McGregor.

Fans got to witness the awkward air around Ronaldo, when McGregor sat next to him. McGregor could be seen talking to Ronaldo about Manny Pacquiao, and the Portugal star appeared to ignore him. "I love Manny, tell Manny to grow a set of balls. Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight," McGregor could be heard saying.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After a point, Ronaldo forced a smile and shook hands with McGregor who then began to compare their watches and was his usual funny self.

Here are some of the videos of their interaction:

Meanwhile in the fight, Joshua rolled back the years to dominate Wallin as the Swede's corner stopped the fight in the break between the fifth and sixth rounds. The two-time unified heavyweight champion dictated the fight from the centre of the ring, pushing his opponent to circle on the outside, where Wallin struggled a lot.

He hurt Wallin in the fifth round, throwing stunning hooks with both hands as the Swede was left unsteady on his feet. This was the first stoppage in Wallin's professional career and only his second loss. His other defeat was in 2019, when he lost to Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, in the other co-event, New Zealand's Joseph Parker defeated American Deontay Wilder by a unanimous decision.

Speaking after the fight, Joshua said, "I respect Otto. Throughout the whole build-up, I was telling everyone I need to focus on the man in front of me, because I respect what he's bringing to the table."

"Not so much a throwback fight. Just another day in the office," he added.