WATCH: Luis Suarez left inconsolable after watching South Korea beat Portugal to eliminate Uruguay from FIFA World Cup

There has been no dearth of drama at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Predictions were made, clear favourites were pointed out, but most didn't go as per the script as the Qatar World Cup sprung up quite a few surprises throughout the fortnight of group-stage matches. On Friday night, it was South Korea who stunned, not just Portugal, but also Uruguay, leaving Luis Suarez in consolable on the bench after the referee blew the final whistle.

Suarez's first-half assists saw Uruguay take a 2-0 lead in the Group H match against Ghana. On the other hand, Portugal's early goal was cancelled out by Kim Young-gwon in the 27th minute as South Korea remained in hunt for a place in the Round of 16. Until the start of the second half, it was still Uruguay placed second behind Portugal in the points table.

But the tables turned in the final five minutes of the game when Son Heung-min put through a perfect pass inside the box to Hwang Hee-chan, who curled it past the Portugal goalkeeper to leave South Korea in front in the match.

With the goal, the points table changed its shape. Portugal remained in the lead position, but South Korea exchanged their spot with Uruguay to take the second place. Both the team has the same points and goal difference, but was separated by goals scored. The Asian nation had two more to their name, but Uruguay needed just another strike to nudge ahead in the race in terms of goal difference.

When Hwang Hee-chan had scored the winner, FIFA showed the goal on the giant screen before the camera panned towards the Uruguay bench and caught Suarez left in disbelief and later in tears as he watched that goal.

Uruguay remained in hunt for a goal after South Korea's match had ended. The South American side still had seven minutes left on the clock owing to injury time. But all their efforts went in vain, leaving Suarez once again in tears as he covered his face with his jersey. It was his final World Cup campaign and had to witness his side being eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON