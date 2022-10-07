Watch: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's unbelievable miss in front of goal will leave you shocked

Cristiano Ronaldo's misery continued for Manchester United as he failed to score against Omonia in their recent UEFA Europa League fixture, at the GSP Stadium in Strovolos. The Portugal captain was expected to score against the Cypriot club, but ended up missing a sitter. The 37-year-old received a cut back from Diogo Dalot, but ended up directing it to the post from six yards. To make his miss more shocking, it must be mentioned that there was only a defender guarding the goal.

Here is a video of Ronaldo's unbelievable miss:

Ronaldo big chance tonight missed #CR7 Finished pogba Casemiro pic.twitter.com/kMaQXa5wgs — King's Cut Signature 👑👑 Mobile Barber (@Adekennzy) October 6, 2022

Despite Ronaldo's miss, United managed to seal a 3-2 win, with Marcus Rashford (53',84') scoring a brace and Anthony Martial (63') adding his name to the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Karim Ansarifard (34') and Nikolas Panayiotou (85') scored for the home side.

Speaking of Ronaldo after the match, United manager Erik ten Hag said, "I think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie. He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game".

The Dutchman also praised the traveling fans and stated, "We always get big support. As you say, 1,100 fans are supporting us from the UK, a lot of fans here in Cyprus, and as Manchester United, you want to give them the best performance. There were stages in the game that they saw a good Manchester United but also some development to make. If we learn such lessons, then we can be successful, that is what we have to do."

For their next fixture, United face Everton in the Premier League, at Goodison Park on Sunday. Regarding the upcoming match, Ten Hag said, "We don’t have so many moments in training [before that game] but it was the warm-up, Sunday we have to be ready for a fight, for a battle there. It’s about intensity, that has to be much more and really improved. When you compare that last Sunday with City, that was the main lesson for us. We have to bring much more intensity in games, like against City and Everton is the same. That’s going to be a hard battle and we have to be ready for that."

