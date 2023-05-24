Watch: Ronaldo mobbed by Al-Nassr teammates after his stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr came back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold. was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

Al-Ittihad remain favourites to clinch the title with two games remaining in the season after beating Al-Batin 1-0 through Romarinho's header in the ninth minute.

The Jeddah club remain top of the league with 66 points, three ahead of Al-Nassr and hold the advantage in the head-to-head between the two clubs, the first tiebreaker if they finish level on points.

In Riyadh, Al-Nassr fans had watched in disbelief as their team conceded two Cristian Guanca goals, the first from a penalty, within 40 minutes of the start at Al-Awwal Park.

Brazilian Talisca revived Al-Nassr's hopes of staying in the title race one minute before halftime and Abdel-Rahman Ghareeb levelled the scores six minutes after the break.

Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just from outside the box in the 59th minute and was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

VIDEO: Ronaldo's stunning goal vs Al-Ittihad

The Portuguese striker then broke away and prostrated himself with his head on the turf in an imitation of the pose Muslims adopt for prayer.

"The team played a fantastic game. Being behind 2-0 is very difficult but we believed till the end and we scored three goals," Ronaldo told SSC TV.

Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe was visibly disappointed when fans informed him of the final score at Al-Nassr but his club can clinch their first league title since 2009 if they beat 12th placed Al-Feiha next Saturday.