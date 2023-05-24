Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Ronaldo mobbed by Al-Nassr teammates after his stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

Watch: Ronaldo mobbed by Al-Nassr teammates after his stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice

Reuters |
May 24, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just from outside the box in the 59th minute and was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr came back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold.

was immediately mobbed by his teammates.
was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

Al-Ittihad remain favourites to clinch the title with two games remaining in the season after beating Al-Batin 1-0 through Romarinho's header in the ninth minute.

The Jeddah club remain top of the league with 66 points, three ahead of Al-Nassr and hold the advantage in the head-to-head between the two clubs, the first tiebreaker if they finish level on points.

In Riyadh, Al-Nassr fans had watched in disbelief as their team conceded two Cristian Guanca goals, the first from a penalty, within 40 minutes of the start at Al-Awwal Park.

Brazilian Talisca revived Al-Nassr's hopes of staying in the title race one minute before halftime and Abdel-Rahman Ghareeb levelled the scores six minutes after the break.

Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just from outside the box in the 59th minute and was immediately mobbed by his teammates.

VIDEO: Ronaldo's stunning goal vs Al-Ittihad

The Portuguese striker then broke away and prostrated himself with his head on the turf in an imitation of the pose Muslims adopt for prayer.

"The team played a fantastic game. Being behind 2-0 is very difficult but we believed till the end and we scored three goals," Ronaldo told SSC TV.

Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe was visibly disappointed when fans informed him of the final score at Al-Nassr but his club can clinch their first league title since 2009 if they beat 12th placed Al-Feiha next Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo
cristiano ronaldo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out