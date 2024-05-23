 West Ham hire Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Ham hire Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager

AP |
May 23, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Lopetegui is returning to management for the first time since he left Wolverhampton three days before the 2023-24 season began after nine months in that job.

West Ham named former Real Madrid and Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as its new manager on Thursday to replace the departing David Moyes.

West Ham announced the appointment of former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on May 23, 2024(AFP)
West Ham announced the appointment of former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on May 23, 2024(AFP)

Lopetegui is returning to management for the first time since he left Wolverhampton three days before the 2023-24 season began after nine months in that job.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform," Lopetegui said in a club statement. "The last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this — to compete. We are very ambitious about this."

Moyes leaves at the end of his contract after four and a half years with West Ham, where he won the Europa Conference League last year. West Ham struggled for form in the second half of this season, winning only four Premier League games since January and finishing ninth.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / West Ham hire Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes as manager
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On