Who is Ruben Amorim, hotly tipped to take the place of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss?

﻿Very few knew about Ruben Amorim until the Carteret Analytics' report came out in February earlier this year. Ruben Amorim is currently managing Sporting CP.(REUTERS)

According to them, Amorim was the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp who had earlier announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the ongoing season, creating big shockwaves particularly among the Reds' supporters.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

That Carteret report well and truly brought Amorim into the public domain can't be denied. It doesn't always happen that such a report can lead to a change of opinion but in this case, it appears to have done so as the Portuguese, by all accounts, is set to fill Klopp's shoes at Anfield from next season.

Carteret used the following seven metrics: Objective achievement, strategic intelligence, Tactical command, attacking co-efficient, success-adjusted attacking co-coefficient, shot conversion, and overall possession. Amorim's overall rating was 144.7 and he only behind Klopp (151.0). Amorim left behind the quartet of Julian Nagelsmann (128.0), Thomas Tuchel (119.5), Ange Postecoglou (116.5) and Xabi Alonso (106.9).

From reports it appears, Amorim wasn't always Liverpool's first choice. It was actually Alonso who was fifth in the Carteret order (excluding Klopp). But once the former Liverpool midfielder confirmed late last month that he was staying with Bayer Leverkusen, who have more or less clinched the Bundesliga since, their first-ever, Amorim's name started doing the rounds in a big way.

As readers can make out by now, Amorim's style of play is quite similar to that of Klopp. Off the ball, Amorim too goes for aggressive press. He is also a big fan of quick counter-attacks.

Let’s now delve into Amorim’s background. He is a former Portugal midfielder and featured in 14 games for them. At the club level, he played for Belenenses, Benfica and Braga in Portugal and Al-Wakrah in Qatar.

Amorim came into the Portuguese consciousness effectively in September 2019 as he did very well as a manager of Braga's reserve team. He was promoted to the senior team a few months later and there he notched up 10 victories in 13 matches, including a win against powerhouse Benfica whom they had not beaten in 65 years.

Sporting Lisbon spent loads of money -- to the tune of 10m euros -- in 2020 to have him on board and in his very first season itself, he led the team to their first league title in almost two decades. They were undefeated for 32 games at one point.

The next season they finished second behind Porto and fourth after that. In the ongoing season, they are leading the table on 71 points in 27 games. They are four points ahead of Benfica who have played a game more. At this rate, Amorim looks set to win his second league title in just four seasons at Sporting Lisbon.

He is ambitious and having fulfilled his duties to a tee at the Portuguese club, it only makes sense for him to move to a bigger club and a bigger league. Fans will remember another Portuguese Jose Mourinho who, after making a name with FC Porto, joined Chelsea in 2004 as manager and took the London club to great heights.

One should not be surprised if Amorim goes on to do the same. However, there is one big difference. Liverpool is already an accomplished club having won the Premier League, Champions League and other trophies under Klopp and before the German ends his stint, there could be a few more in their cabinet. So Amorim -- if he comes on board -- will be expected to take to club to even greater heights.

In a short managerial career, the 39-year-old has impressed many already. "He [Amorim] is very humble, discreet, and has a very clear mindset," former Liverpool and Portugal defender Abel Xavier said of Amorim as per BBC World Service.

Another thing that is going to stand Amorim in good stead in England is that he speaks good English. He appears to tick all the boxes. Carteret Analytics can take some credit if Amorim goes on to become Klopp's successor.