Who won what in Ballon d'Or 2025? Complete list of award winners

Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a triumphant evening at the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. Their talented forward, Ousmane Dembélé, captured the men’s prize, and they were crowned the men’s Club of the Year, capping off the French champions’ most successful season in their history. Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati pose after receiving the Ballon d'Or awards(AFP)

The ceremony at Paris’s Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday evening saw Dembélé claim his first major individual honor after leading PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title alongside their domestic success in Ligue 1 and Coupe de France. The 28-year-old French winger’s emotional acceptance speech drew thunderous applause from a partisan home crowd.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmatí made history of her own, becoming the first player to win three consecutive Ballon d’Or Awards. The 26-year-old midfielder drove Barcelona to a domestic treble and the Women’s Champions League final while helping Spain reach the EURO 2025 final.

Youth excellence and new milestones

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, 18, became the first player to win the men’s Kopa Trophy twice, finishing as runner-up for the main Ballon d’Or. His clubmate, Vicky López, 19, claimed the inaugural women’s Kopa Trophy, making it a Barcelona double in the youth categories.

The goalkeeping honors went to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who earned the men’s Yashin Trophy for his performances with PSG. England’s Hannah Hampton captured the inaugural women’s Yashin Trophy following Chelsea’s WSL title and England's successful EURO 2025 defense.

Coaching excellence and goal-scoring honors

Luis Enrique won the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy for masterminding PSG's historic Champions League conquest. England’s Sarina Wiegman claimed the women’s coaching award after guiding the Lionesses to back-to-back European Championships.

In the goal-scoring categories, Viktor Gyökeres earned the men’s Gerd Müller trophy with an extraordinary 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting CP before his move to Arsenal. Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor claimed the women’s equivalent with 43 goals in 46 appearances last season.

Club recognition and humanitarian honor

PSG and Arsenal were named men’s and women’s clubs of the year, respectively, with PSG celebrating their European breakthrough and Arsenal their Women’s Champions League success. The prestigious Socrates award was presented to the Xana Foundation, created by Luis Enrique in memory of his daughter, to support children with life-threatening diseases.

Complete list of award winners from Ballon d’Or 2025

Award Category Winner Club/Team Country Men's Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain France Women's Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Spain Men's Kopa Trophy Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Women's Kopa Trophy Vicky López Barcelona Spain Men's Yashin Trophy Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain Italy Women's Yashin Trophy Hannah Hampton Chelsea England Men's Gerd Müller Trophy Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP Sweden Women's Gerd Müller Trophy Ewa Pajor Barcelona Poland Men's Coach (Johan Cruyff) Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain Spain Women's Coach (Johan Cruyff) Sarina Wiegman England National Team Netherlands Men's Club of the Year Paris Saint-Germain - France Women's Club of the Year Arsenal - England Socrates Award Xana Foundation Humanitarian Spain

The ceremony marked a watershed moment for women’s football, with three new categories celebrating their achievement. Notably absent was Real Madrid, who boycotted the event for the second consecutive year following their dispute with France Football over the voting process for 2024.

This year’s expanded format, featuring both men’s and women’s categories across all major awards, underscored football’s commitment to equality while PSG’s multiple honors cemented their emergence as a true European powerhouse.