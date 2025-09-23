Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who won what in Ballon d'Or 2025? Complete list of award winners

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 08:30 am IST

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a historic evening at the 69th Ballon d'Or, with Ousmane Dembélé winning the men's prize and the club named Club of the Year.

Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a triumphant evening at the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony. Their talented forward, Ousmane Dembélé, captured the men’s prize, and they were crowned the men’s Club of the Year, capping off the French champions’ most successful season in their history.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati pose after receiving the Ballon d'Or awards(AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati pose after receiving the Ballon d'Or awards(AFP)

The ceremony at Paris’s Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday evening saw Dembélé claim his first major individual honor after leading PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title alongside their domestic success in Ligue 1 and Coupe de France. The 28-year-old French winger’s emotional acceptance speech drew thunderous applause from a partisan home crowd.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmatí made history of her own, becoming the first player to win three consecutive Ballon d’Or Awards. The 26-year-old midfielder drove Barcelona to a domestic treble and the Women’s Champions League final while helping Spain reach the EURO 2025 final.

Youth excellence and new milestones

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, 18, became the first player to win the men’s Kopa Trophy twice, finishing as runner-up for the main Ballon d’Or. His clubmate, Vicky López, 19, claimed the inaugural women’s Kopa Trophy, making it a Barcelona double in the youth categories.

The goalkeeping honors went to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who earned the men’s Yashin Trophy for his performances with PSG. England’s Hannah Hampton captured the inaugural women’s Yashin Trophy following Chelsea’s WSL title and England's successful EURO 2025 defense.

Coaching excellence and goal-scoring honors

Luis Enrique won the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy for masterminding PSG's historic Champions League conquest. England’s Sarina Wiegman claimed the women’s coaching award after guiding the Lionesses to back-to-back European Championships.

In the goal-scoring categories, Viktor Gyökeres earned the men’s Gerd Müller trophy with an extraordinary 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting CP before his move to Arsenal. Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor claimed the women’s equivalent with 43 goals in 46 appearances last season.

Club recognition and humanitarian honor

PSG and Arsenal were named men’s and women’s clubs of the year, respectively, with PSG celebrating their European breakthrough and Arsenal their Women’s Champions League success. The prestigious Socrates award was presented to the Xana Foundation, created by Luis Enrique in memory of his daughter, to support children with life-threatening diseases.

Complete list of award winners from Ballon d’Or 2025

Award Category

Winner

Club/Team

Country

Men's Ballon d'OrOusmane DembéléParis Saint-GermainFrance
Women's Ballon d'OrAitana BonmatíBarcelonaSpain
Men's Kopa TrophyLamine YamalBarcelonaSpain
Women's Kopa TrophyVicky LópezBarcelonaSpain
Men's Yashin TrophyGianluigi DonnarummaParis Saint-GermainItaly
Women's Yashin TrophyHannah HamptonChelseaEngland
Men's Gerd Müller TrophyViktor GyökeresSporting CPSweden
Women's Gerd Müller TrophyEwa PajorBarcelonaPoland
Men's Coach (Johan Cruyff)Luis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainSpain
Women's Coach (Johan Cruyff)Sarina WiegmanEngland National TeamNetherlands
Men's Club of the YearParis Saint-Germain-France
Women's Club of the YearArsenal-England
Socrates AwardXana FoundationHumanitarianSpain

The ceremony marked a watershed moment for women’s football, with three new categories celebrating their achievement. Notably absent was Real Madrid, who boycotted the event for the second consecutive year following their dispute with France Football over the voting process for 2024.

This year’s expanded format, featuring both men’s and women’s categories across all major awards, underscored football’s commitment to equality while PSG’s multiple honors cemented their emergence as a true European powerhouse.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Who won what in Ballon d'Or 2025? Complete list of award winners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On