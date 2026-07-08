Why Egypt have every reason to feel robbed over Mostafa Ziko's disallowed 58th-minute goal vs Argentina

Thirteen minutes into the second half, the packed Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic swing in emotions. Egypt were in dreamland. Yasser Ibrahim's 15th-minute opener had just been followed by Mostafa Ziko's 58th-minute strike, prompting wild celebrations from the Egyptian players, who believed they had moved 2-0 up against the defending champions. It was a scoreline few had imagined. Argentina had never recovered from a two-goal deficit at a FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi's side suddenly found themselves staring at a stunning Round-of-16 exit. As Egyptian fans celebrated, Messi looked on helplessly while the sea of Argentine supporters fell into stunned silence. Egypt's Mostafa Zico celebrates scoring a goal with teammates before it was disallowed following a VAR review (REUTERS)

The silence, however, lasted only a few moments. A VAR intervention ruled out Ziko's goal for a foul in the build-up, handing Argentina an unlikely lifeline.

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Nine minutes later, Ziko struck again to restore Egypt's two-goal cushion. But Argentina mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring three times in the final 13 minutes to snatch victory and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Did VAR deny Egypt the greatest upset of the FIFA World Cup? That's the question dominating football after Ziko's disallowed second-half goal against Argentina. While the Egyptians cried "daylight robbery" after their dramatic Round-of-16 defeat, a detailed refereeing analysis has concluded that the VAR intervention was incorrect and that the goal should have stood.

What happened? Egypt thought they had taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the 58th minute, a goal that appeared set to leave Lionel Messi's Argentina on the brink of elimination. It would have been one of the defining moments of the tournament, with the defending champions staring at a shock exit after Neymar, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo had already bowed out.

However, following a VAR intervention, the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Egypt defender Marwan Attia on Argentina's Lisandro Martinez.

VAR review The jubilant celebrations from the Egyptian players and supporters in Atlanta, and the stunned reaction inside the Argentina camp, were abruptly halted when VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible foul by Attia before the goal.

The replay showed Attia briefly holding Martinez's shirt while also stepping on the defender's foot. After reviewing the footage, referee François Letexier accepted the VAR recommendation and disallowed the goal.